New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:NSI opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Tuesday. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.01. The firm has a market cap of £102.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.
About New Star Investment Trust
