New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) Announces GBX 1.40 Dividend

New Star Investment Trust plc (LON:NSI) declared a dividend on Friday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:NSI opened at GBX 144 ($1.88) on Tuesday. New Star Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147 ($1.92). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.01. The firm has a market cap of £102.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06.

New Star Investment Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Brompton Asset Management LLP. The fund invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in equity, bond, commodity, real estate, currency, pooled investment vehicles, exchange traded funds, futures, options, and limited partnerships.

