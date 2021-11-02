Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (AXI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.50 on November 26th

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) announced a dividend on Monday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON AXI opened at GBX 93.50 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Axiom European Financial Debt has a one year low of GBX 79 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 100.65 ($1.31). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 93.82.

