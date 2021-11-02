McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $260.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

MCK has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.22.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.94. McKesson has a 52 week low of $148.22 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 216.39%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

