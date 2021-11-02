Central Valley Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by 83.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.86. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Valley Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.