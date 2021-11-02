Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $70.00

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on XEL. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $64.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.23 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

