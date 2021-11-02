PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

PCRX opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

