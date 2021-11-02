W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $19.65 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for W.W. Grainger in a research report issued on Sunday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $19.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $19.10. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for W.W. Grainger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $25.60 EPS.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $474.50.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $467.92 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $354.24 and a 52-week high of $479.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $420.91 and a 200-day moving average of $438.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.