Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

FN opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $109.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 30.0% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $10,870,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $3,741,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 65.9% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

