MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded at Citigroup

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.52 and a beta of 1.56. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $86.47 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

