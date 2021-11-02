3,800 Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,663 shares of company stock valued at $12,469,301 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $349.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.73 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $349.18 and a 200 day moving average of $325.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 15.32%. Abiomed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABMD. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.60.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

