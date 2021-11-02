Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 15,200 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,929,000 after acquiring an additional 188,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after acquiring an additional 235,633 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after acquiring an additional 57,717 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,789,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,187,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the period. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

