Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases New Shares in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,844,584 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,139,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,745,046 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,317,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,968,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,488,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,437,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,054,988,000 after acquiring an additional 454,618 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT stock opened at $128.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.91. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.32 and a one year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total transaction of $17,054,509.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,283 shares of company stock worth $25,878,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

