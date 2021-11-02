Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.43 Million Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Futu by 165.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU opened at $58.32 on Tuesday. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. BOCOM International downgraded shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.