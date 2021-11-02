Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $1.48 Million Stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 644.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.08% of Arcus Biosciences worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.44. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.01. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

