Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 4,793 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,166 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.15% of Kearny Financial worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,706 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 16,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after acquiring an additional 51,659 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kearny Financial by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNY opened at $13.63 on Tuesday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 6.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

