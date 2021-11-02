Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,045 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,045 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KFY. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 15,343 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,734,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,500. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Sunday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of KFY opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $80.04.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.30. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

