Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Purchases Shares of 27,129 Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 27,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 13.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the second quarter worth about $1,100,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 711,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $48,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $320,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,080 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

