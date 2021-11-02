Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PubMatic alerts:

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.