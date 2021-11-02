Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Makes New $404,000 Investment in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PubMatic by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. 17.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of PUBM stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.87.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.
In related news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,669 shares of company stock worth $2,787,707. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
