Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 330 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $20,579,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 564,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,589,000 after purchasing an additional 147,570 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,680,000 after purchasing an additional 138,641 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,592,000 after purchasing an additional 65,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after acquiring an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $96.13 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.16 and a 200-day moving average of $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $139,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total transaction of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

