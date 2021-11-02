First Trust Advisors LP Has $29.50 Million Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 40.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,760,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $29,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,628 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 39.35% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

