Itron (ITRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Itron has set its FY21 guidance at $1.00-1.50 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $1.000-$1.500 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Itron to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Itron alerts:

Shares of Itron stock opened at $81.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.90, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 1 year low of $65.50 and a 1 year high of $122.31.

In other news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $202,710.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,740 shares of company stock valued at $1,084,097 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ITRI. Raymond James upgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.64.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.