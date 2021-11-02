The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 285.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 56,444 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.15% of The Cooper Companies worth $30,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 332,159 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,624,000 after buying an additional 28,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,819,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,166,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $421.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $319.51 and a one year high of $463.59.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 102.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on The Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.23.

In other The Cooper Companies news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total value of $793,314.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

