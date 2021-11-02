FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect FOX to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

