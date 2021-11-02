FOX (FOXA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.89. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

