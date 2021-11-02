Huntsman Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntsman from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $23.03 and a 12-month high of $33.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 87.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Huntsman by 1,587.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,439,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Huntsman by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

