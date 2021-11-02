Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,135 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $55,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2,382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 952,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 264,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $107.36 and a 1-year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

