Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,097 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dynatrace worth $54,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth about $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dynatrace by 69.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 46.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after buying an additional 254,118 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 315,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after purchasing an additional 57,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace stock opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.86. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.83 and a 1 year high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Summit Insights raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.55.

In other Dynatrace news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $3,907,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock worth $10,399,602 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

