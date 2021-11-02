Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,265,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $37,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

NCLH opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 74.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 EPS for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

