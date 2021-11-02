Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 58,655 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,655 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $58,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,481,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 318.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,765,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after buying an additional 1,343,882 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after buying an additional 1,170,057 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,702,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,616,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCLH opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.29 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.