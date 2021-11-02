State Street Corp Has $176.01 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 110,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $176,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 35.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.45. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.