First Trust Advisors LP Has $31.45 Million Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,819 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $31,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,096,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,441,046,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,884 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLM opened at $390.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $239.70 and a 52-week high of $396.72. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

