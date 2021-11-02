Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Provident Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PVBC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Provident Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Kitsis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Provident Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provident Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

PVBC stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Provident Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $323.19 million, a P/E ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.28.

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Provident Bancorp by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 65,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 35,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

