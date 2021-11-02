Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, October 31st. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNOB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.86. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.22.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 39.20% and a return on equity of 13.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 5,200 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.