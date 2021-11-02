Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,581,604,000 after buying an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after buying an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,162,000 after buying an additional 315,179 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,255,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,343,000 after buying an additional 158,586 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,892,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,326 shares of company stock worth $8,077,036. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $109.22 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

