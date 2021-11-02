Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $28,000 in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 204 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 715.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,651,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,273 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,511,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $481,050,000 after acquiring an additional 909,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,797,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,453,000 after acquiring an additional 883,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,608,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,910,000 after acquiring an additional 588,488 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,542,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $173.84 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.20 and a 12 month high of $175.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.96.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 30,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $5,105,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,580,685 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

