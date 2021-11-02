FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Boosted by B. Riley

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) – B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carter’s in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $7.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.49. B. Riley also issued estimates for Carter’s’ FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $890.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.93 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.20.

Shares of CRI opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Carter’s by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 609,907 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,239,000 after purchasing an additional 174,956 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail; U.S. Wholesale; and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

