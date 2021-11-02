Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 8.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,612,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,430,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,942,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the second quarter worth approximately $240,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.14.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $657.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $632.35 and a 200 day moving average of $563.51. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.54 and a 52 week high of $669.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.