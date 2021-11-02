Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 91 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 91 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Waters by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waters by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.43, for a total transaction of $1,593,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,775.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,260 shares of company stock worth $5,300,907 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WAT opened at $364.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.23. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $212.85 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. Waters had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 387.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.67.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

