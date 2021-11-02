Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 798 Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 651.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

RCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center stock opened at $54.52 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII).

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.