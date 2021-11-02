Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $6.14 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 10.9% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,392,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,391,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at about $990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock valued at $6,932,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.89.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

