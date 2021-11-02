Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 35,038 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,038 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Discovery were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 5,238,709.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,872,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,233,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 49,683 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at $50,394,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Discovery by 35.0% in the second quarter. Taal Capital Management LP now owns 269,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.44. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $66.70.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

