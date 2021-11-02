Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $3.34 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YUMC. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Yum China by 67.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,444,000 after buying an additional 5,736,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,129,000 after buying an additional 4,998,055 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Yum China by 44.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,869,000 after buying an additional 2,298,777 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yum China by 98.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,699,000 after buying an additional 1,793,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Yum China by 16.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,370,000 after buying an additional 1,037,866 shares during the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

NYSE YUMC opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 31.37%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

