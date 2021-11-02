Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.37 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at about $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $46,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,218,870 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,175 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.41.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -338.89%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

