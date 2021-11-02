Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,338 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,623 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 500,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,901,000 after acquiring an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

EWBC stock opened at $82.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.65 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

