Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 5,589 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,589 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in Cerner by 141.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 180.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $94,000. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CERN stock opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,339.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,275. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

