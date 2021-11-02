NEXT (LON:NXT) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

NEXT (LON:NXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NXT. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,800 ($114.97) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,350 ($122.16) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,700 ($100.60) to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,725 ($113.99).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 8,256 ($107.87) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £10.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,960.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,976.92. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 5,690 ($74.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,484 ($110.84). The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.43.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

