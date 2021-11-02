American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Lifted to “C-” at TheStreet

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $546.45 million, a PE ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.03. American Superconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSC. UBS Group AG raised its position in American Superconductor by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in American Superconductor by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 95,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,050,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Superconductor by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

