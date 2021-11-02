First Trust Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 334.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.01% of Mercury General worth $36,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCY. OLD Republic International Corp bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the second quarter valued at about $33,254,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 34.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,787,000 after buying an additional 300,370 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 684.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,068,000 after purchasing an additional 173,160 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 2,027.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 125.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 76,952 shares during the last quarter. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCY opened at $55.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.41. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $40.11 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

