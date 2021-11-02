Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 619.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.05% of Universal Health Services worth $130,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $64,725,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $804,000. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,372 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Universal Health Services by 9.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $4,150,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.80.

UHS opened at $124.93 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.19%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

