Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,805 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,805 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total value of $12,303,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,419,016 shares of company stock worth $111,255,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

